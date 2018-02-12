Racecourse near-miss sparks loose dogs reminder

Spectators have been reminded to keep hold of dogs as the spring competition season gets into full swing.

The reminder comes after a loose dog ran on to the course at Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace Point-to-Point at Horseheath on 4 February.

The dog, which was wearing a lead, ran towards the runners, darting out of the way of the oncoming horses in a close call for both the dog and the field.

Trainer and rider Laura Horsfall caught the unidentified canine in a video she entitled “The luckiest dog in south Cambridgeshire today”.

As the pointing season gets into full swing, and with the eventing season set to start in less than three weeks’ time at Isleham on 3 March, spectators are being reminded why it is vital to keep hold of their dogs.

“The Point-to-Point Authority welcomes with open arms dogs and their owners to all of our fixtures,” a PPA spokesman told H&H.

“However to ensure the safety of all participants we strongly urge owners to ensure their dogs are on leads, and that they keep a tight hold at all times.”

H&H has reported several incidents involving dogs chasing horses at competitions, including at Gatcombe in 2016 where a loose dog attempted to bite the tail of a horse competing in an advanced section.

British Eventing (BE) has echoed the reminder for spectators to keep a close eye on their canine companions.

“Each event will have their own policy regarding dogs,” said a BE spokesman.

“[However] BE advises anyone attending an event to keep their dog on a lead and under control at all times, to never leave dogs in a hot car and to respect the organiser’s policy regarding dogs at their event.”

