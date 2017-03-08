Cute alert: Cheltenham record-breaker gives birth to colt

Cheltenham record-breaker Quevega has given birth to a colt.

The six-time Mares’ Hurdle winner at the Cheltenham Festival safely delivered her second foal just before midnight on 6 March.

Both mare and foal, who is by Walk In The Park, are doing well at the Irish National Stud in County Kildare.

The colt was due on 6 February, but took “a little longer to cook”, arriving safe and well a month late weighing 51.5kg.

Employees mused that the mare may have held off due to the recent bad weather.

Walk In The Park has many successful racing progency, including National Hunt superstar group one winners Min and Douvan.

Super mare Quevega with her cracking colt by Walk In The Park born last night

During his own racing career, Walk In The Park notched up £344,181 earnings on the track and finished second in the 2005 Epsom Derby to Motivator.

“He is a young sire but he is getting a lot of good mares and Quevega is the cream of the crop really,” said Patrick Diamond from the stud.

Quevega is best known for her remarkable Cheltenham Festival record. The 16hh mare also won the Group One World Series Hurdle in Punchestown an astounding four times.

Bred in France by Pierre Rieves, she is by Robin Des Champs and out of Vega IV.

She ran in France six times, winning three races, before moving to Ireland and where she was put into training with Willie Mullins.

Her earnings from her racing career topped £749,000 and she retired from the track in 2014. Owned by the Hammer & Trowl Syndicate, her final race was at Punchestown in May that year, where she was beaten by a length and a quarter by Jetson.

Quevega gave birth to her first foal, a filly by Beat Hollow, in May 2015.