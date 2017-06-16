Public names equine therapy charity’s new ‘royal’ arrival

A foal who will grow up to help former servicemen has been named thanks to an influx of suggestions by the public.
Horseback UK asked the public to submit suggestions for its filly, who is by Balmoral Hercules, one of the Queen’s Highland ponies.
Countless submissions were made and Ferrar River was selected as the youngster’s new name.
“Ferrar” is the name of the farm where Horseback UK is based and “River” was chosen due to the filly’s blue eyes.
Carmel, Hope, Dazzle and Maia were also among the suggestions. Sinatra and Frankie were also put forward in reference to the youngster’s eyes.
The charity’s mare, Chexys Gold (Chexy) gave birth to Ferrar River last month (8 May).
Royal connections
Chexy, an American quarter horse who competed in the reining European Championships, came to HorseBack UK in 2009 following her retirement
Balmoral Hercules, the sire of the new arrival, lives on the Balmoral Estate.
It was decided to combine the two breeds following the success of another horse with the same breeding at the charity.
“He too is a cross between a quarter horse and a Highland pony and has proved to be a huge asset,” a spokesman for HorseBack UK told H&H.
“The two breeds bring the calmness of the quarter horse and the strength of the Highland without increasing the size.”
Horseback UK is a Scotland-based charity that uses horsemanship to improve the lives of the injured and sick of the military community.
“Chexy is being a fantastic mum and we are looking forward to the journey the foal will now take,” added Emma Hutchison, co-founder of HorseBack UK.
Don’t miss our feature on Horseback UK detailing how the charity helps get injured servicemen’s lives back on track in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (out on 15 June)