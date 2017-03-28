Prizes worth +£15,000 to be won at Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships

There is an amazing line up of prizes to be won at the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships. Each day this week we will be announcing new class prizes, so be sure to keep checking back here to see what's on offer:

Last week we announced the inaugural running of the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships at Keysoe in Bedfordshire (27–29 May 2017). Read the full story here.

While everyone waits impatiently for entries to open on Saturday 1 April, the time has come to unveil the amazing prizes that are on offer to those competing at this unique unaffiliated three-day event.

In addition to the amazing prizes, every rider taking part in the competition will receive a welcome bag on arrival containing a variety of goodies, including a range of products from Horseware and a special H&H weekend pack. Want to know more about the event? Find out everything you need to know here.

In the run up to entries opening, we will be announcing new class prizes on this page every day, so keep checking back to find out what great prizes riders who achieve a top 10 finish will receive.

Prizes for eight to 10th place

We’d like to say a huge thank you to Horseware Ireland and Bolesworth for providing prizes for those competitors finishing in eight to 10th place:

A waterproof set from Horseware’s H20 range including a poncho and trousers. Breathable, waterproof and functional, the H20 range will keep your dry with its innovative fabric, even in the dreariest of conditions

from Horseware’s H20 range including a poncho and trousers. Breathable, waterproof and functional, the H20 range will keep your dry with its innovative fabric, even in the dreariest of conditions A pair of lightweight and stylish Horseware gloves, perfect for schooling or competing

perfect for schooling or competing A tasty and nutritious Nutrilick for your horse. The nutrilick is a highly palatable lick offering 60% less sugar than traditional licks

for your horse. The nutrilick is a highly palatable lick offering 60% less sugar than traditional licks A bottle of Fly Away product to help your horse stay fly free this season

product to help your horse stay fly free this season A bottle of Groom Away to get your horse show ready this season

to get your horse show ready this season A pair of tickets to Bolesworth International Horse Show

Prizes for fourth to eighth place

The prizes for combinations finishing in fourth to eighth place are also courtesy of Horseware Ireland and Bolesworth.

A Horseware non-slip saddle pad, perfect for schooling or competition

A set of Horseware soft fleece bandages that are ideal for use while schooling

An Amigo headcollar, perfect for everyday use, with padding on nose and poll for comfort

A Horseware classic cotton lead rope, which is idea for everyday use or shows

A pair of lightweight and stylish Horseware gloves suitable for schooling or competing

A tasty and nutritious Nutrilick for your horse. The nutrilick is a highly palatable lick offering 60% less sugar than traditional licks.

A bottle of Fly Away product to ensure your horse stays fly free this season

A bottle of Groom Away to keep your horse show ready this season

A pair of tickets to Bolesworth International Horse Show

Keep checking back this week for further prize announcements from 3rd to 1st place.

Entries for this fantastic event open this Saturday (1 April). Classes are sure to fill up quickly, so be sure to secure your place via Horse & Hound’s online event entry system, Equo Events.