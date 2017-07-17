Princess Royal gets ‘rare treat’ on riding centre visit

cut a cake to celebrate the 50 The Princess Roya l enjoyed a “rare treat” as she th anniversary of a Riding for the Disabled (RDA) branch.

RDA president Princess Anne arrived by helicopter to meet young riders from the charity’s Exeter branch, which had recently celebrated its half-century, last Friday (14 July).

The princess was given a tour of Oaklands Riding School after which she and centre owners Joyce and Jacky Newbery watched a display given by nine riders, assisted by 20 RDA volunteers. She then presented each rider with a rosette to mark the occasion.

Having met RDA supporters including representatives of Plymtree Country Fayre and Horse Show, Powderham Castle, Exeter Southernhay Rotary Club and Oaklands Riding School, the princess cut the anniversary cake and unveiled a commemorative plaque.

“It is a rare treat for me to be able to celebrate 50 years as an RDA group because this is one of the oldest groups in the country,” she said.

Riders Sophie Case and Maddie Cavill presented the princess with flowers and a book about Devon.