Pregnant mare and aborted foal die in horrific hit and run *warning: graphic image*

A heavily pregnant mare and her foal were killed in a horrendous hit and run accident in the New Forest this week.

The mare aborted the foal as she was dragged under the car and although it survived the initial impact, it died shortly afterwards. Warning, very graphic image.

The forest verderers are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the driver, who hit the Shetland on Thursday night (4 May).

The skewbald mare was hit at about 10.45pm by a Ford travelling on the B3054 towards Beaulieu from Lymington.

“The evidence shows the poor mare was dragged along under the car for approximately 20 metres,” said a spokesman for the verderers. “The impact with the vehicle resulted in the mare aborting her foal during the collision.

“The mare and foal were found by another driver a short time after the accident. The driver reported the accident to an agister via a friend who lives down the road and knew who to ring. At that time the foal was still alive.

“By the time the agister arrived, the foal had also died.”

The driver concerned failed to stop and has not reported the incident.

“The police are in possession of some debris from the vehicle involved, including part of the number plate,” the spokesman added.

“We are offering a reward of up to £1,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the successful conviction of the driver who was responsible for this accident.”

Hampshire Police confirmed it is investigating the incident and appealed for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the verderers’ office on 023 8028 2052, or Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference 44170167021



The accident took place between Crockford car park and the Norley Wood crossroads.