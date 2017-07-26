Poppy’s final blast: much-loved mare given special Household Cavalry send-off

An owner has told of the touching farewell her mare was given thanks to the Household Cavalry.

Penny Hume’s Welsh section D Poppy died on 13 June last year following a serious bout of laminitis.

Penny had owned the 10-year-old since she was two and the pair enjoyed pleasure and forest rides as well as occasional shows.

“She was my soul mate — it nearly killed me to let her go,” Penny told H&H.

“She was funny, ditzy, kind and everyone loved her. She was so gentle and never nasty.”

Penny wanted to give her mare a worthy send-off and having always wanted to take her on a beach ride, thought this would be a special place to scatter her ashes.

“Getting to the beach was our dream,” said Penny.

“I decided to take her ashes to Holkham while the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were visiting.

“My twin sister Kay approached the staff corporal and explained our situation. He kindly said that it would be his honour to take Poppy for a blast along the beach and scatter her ashes while doing so.

