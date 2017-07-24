HOYS-bound pony rescued from cattle grid in blizzard says ‘thanks’

A pony rescued from a cattle grid has returned to thank the firefighters who saved him after fulfilling his rider’s “dream” of qualifying for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Hattie Beal, 17, and her Highland pony, Razz, visited crews at Leek Community Fire Station to say thank you for rescuing the nine-year-old gelding.

Razz was stuck in the grid for hours after escaping from his field during a snowstorm in March 2016.

Hattie struggled for about 20 minutes to try to free him on her own before fetching neighbours to help.

Their attempts were also unsuccessful, so Hattie called her mum, Sally, who rang the vet and fire service.

Due to the treacherous conditions, Staffordshire Fire Service sent a four-wheel drive first, then three fire appliances after a snow plough had cleared the road.

“Around a dozen crew members were at the scene — working in a snow blizzard was certainly interesting and the snow made work to free Razz more difficult,” said crew manager Gary Lea.

“When we arrived the pony was quite distressed but the vet, Caroline Bramhall of Agnew Equine, thankfully managed to sedate him and this allowed us to work to get him out safely.”

The firefighters used specialist animal rescue equipment to free the pony without serious injury and he has since made a full recovery.

“We were pleasantly surprised when Hattie and Razz came to visit us — I don’t think we’ve ever had a pony at the station before,” said Mr Lea.

“It’s just fantastic to hear that, despite his set back last year, they are doing so well together and we wish them every success at Horse of the Year Show in October.”

