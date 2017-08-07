Pony mad girl with rare heart condition completes riding challenge

A seven-year-old heart surgery survivor has completed a riding challenge to raise money for horses and donkeys in need.

Cheshire-based Lucy Rayner undertook Brooke’s Hackathon challenge, by completing a mini hackathon with her pony Meric.

The pair completed 10 miles in 100 days, raising over £400 for the charity that helps working equines in developing countries.

Brooke ambassador and British showjumper Jessica Mendoza presented Lucy with a rosette for completing her challenge.

Lucy’s mother Catherine helped her with her challenge, though she herself can only ride a little due to a riding accident 20 years ago which left her with nerve damage.

“I’m very proud of Lucy and I’ve enjoyed doing this together,” said Catherine.

Continued below…