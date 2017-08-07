Pony mad girl with rare heart condition completes riding challenge

A seven-year-old heart surgery survivor has completed a riding challenge to raise money for horses and donkeys in need.
Cheshire-based Lucy Rayner undertook Brooke’s Hackathon challenge, by completing a mini hackathon with her pony Meric.
The pair completed 10 miles in 100 days, raising over £400 for the charity that helps working equines in developing countries.
Brooke ambassador and British showjumper Jessica Mendoza presented Lucy with a rosette for completing her challenge.
Lucy’s mother Catherine helped her with her challenge, though she herself can only ride a little due to a riding accident 20 years ago which left her with nerve damage.
“I’m very proud of Lucy and I’ve enjoyed doing this together,” said Catherine.
“Although Lucy has completed her mini hackathon, she is going to carry on and see how many miles she can clock up over the summer.”
Lucy has had open heart surgery twice, since she was diagnosed with rare heart condition hemituncus at eight months old.
Lucy stays active by riding regularly and her time in the saddle helps her keep a positive approach to life.
She has already completed one of her hacks with showman Robert Walker, and hopes to carry on going for rides with other famous equestrians.
“Lucy loves horses so much, they have helped her through her various hospital visits and she even had a photo of Teddy, her first pony, by her bed when she had her second operation, so it made sense to support a charity that helps millions of horses in the developing world,” added Catherine.