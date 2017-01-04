12 ponies of Christmas: ‘kind and gentle’ Olly

On the 12th day of Christmas, H&H and World Horse Welfare gave to me … Olly

The final equine in H&H and World Horse Welfare’s 12 ponies of Christmas is Welsh Section D Olly.

The 14.2hh 11-year-old mare would like to find a loving home as a hack.

“She is a very kind and gentle mare who loves exploring the countryside, roads and tracks and is looking for a rehomer who will enjoy showing her the world,” explained a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

Olly first came into the charity’s care in April 2015 as a part of a large group of horses and ponies whose owners were struggling to cope with the sheer number of horses in their care.

She was underweight with overgrown feet and was infested with lice. She is now living at World Horse Welfare’s Glenda Spooner Farm in Somerset.



Article continues below…

Article continues below...

Related articles:

“Olly is now ready to enjoy life as a hack,” added a spokesman for the charity.

“She has a very happy, forward disposition and is currently hacking out around the farm both on her own and in company.

“She will go first or last and would suit a competent rider as is not a novice ride due to her forward going, busy personality.

“Due to conformation, Olly cannot do any school work and has a maximum rider weight of 9 1/2 stone. “Although she currently lives out 24/7 with mares, Olly is happy to stand in the stable part-time if required. She is a pleasure to ride and will shine in the right home.”

The liver chestnut mare is described as being “excellent to handle” and can live out all year, but does need rugging in the winter.

Article continues below...

For more information on Olly, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, click here