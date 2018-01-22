Ponies’ future ‘in jeopardy’ as sanctuary desperately seeks new home

The future of some 15 ponies is “in jeopardy” as the charity caring for them has been told it has to find a new home.

Shires Holt Horse Sanctuary may have to close if it cannot find new premises, but co-founder Pip Lovelock says he and wife Kerrie are “trying to stay positive”.

Mr Lovelock told H&H the charity has been based at its current yard for a year, carrying out improvement works in lieu of rent, and that it had been hoping for an official lease for some months.

“But the owners want to run a glamping business there now,” he said. “Of course, it’s up to them what they do, but for us it felt like a real curve ball.

“We’ve got 30 horses on the site and we have got alternative grazing for 15 of them, but to put it simply, the future of the others would be in jeopardy if we didn’t find anywhere.”

Mr Lovelock said the charity is looking for a stable yard and a minimum of 20 acres, as although some of Shires Holt’s other equines are out on rehoming contracts or on conservation grazing licences, a base is needed “to deal with welfare issues, and normal husbandry”.

His preferred location would be the north coast of Cornwall, although he would consider conservation grazing throughout Cornwall and north Devon.

“We’d be destroyed if we couldn’t find anywhere,” Mr Lovelock said.

“We’ve been rescuing horses for over 10 years. Having taken in starving ponies who were emaciated, and rehabilitated them back to health, not being able to deal with their long-term situations will be devastating.”

Singer Will Young, the charity’s patron, told H&H: “I hope that someone has a chance to give these wonderful horses rescued from the brink of death a new home where they can bring joy to whoever comes to see them.”

Anyone who knows of suitable premises can contact Shires Holt via the charity’s website or donations can be made online.

