Police ask public to name newest equine recruit

Police Scotland’s latest equine recruit is looking for a new name — and officers want your help.

The four-and-a-half-year-old gelding recently completed his 28-day assessment to join the mounted unit and is almost ready to begin his service.

The force names all its horses after places in Scotland, so true to tradition he will be named Brodick, Harris or Montrose.

Police Scotland is now asking the public to tell them which name they prefer for the 17hh brown Clydesdale.

“Despite his cheeky look he has a very laid-back character so is quickly becoming a firm favourite with everyone at the stables,” said a Police Scotland spokesman.

“The only thing he needs to complete his status as a police horse is a name worthy of one.”

The public can choose their favourite name on the force’s Facebook page.

Next week the names will be counted and the winner will be announced.

Unusual names

Last April, horseandhound.co.uk reported that a two-year-old thoroughbred in Australia would be racing under an unusual name – Horsey McHorseface.

The gelding was named by trainer Bjorn Baker’s team at Warwick Farm racecourse, Sydney, in homage to Boaty McBoatface, which won a public poll to name a new British research vessel.

It is not clear whether the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) will honour the results of the poll to name its £200m arctic explorer, which Boaty McBoatface won with 124,109 votes, as the NERC will make the final decision.

The state-of-the-art vessel will be launched in 2019 to replace Royal Research Ships (RRS) Ernest Shackleton, and James Clark Ross.