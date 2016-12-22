Police appeal after GBH at Ascot racecourse

Police are investigating after a teenage boy and an adult male attacked another man outside Ascot racecourse after the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and concert on 6 August.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident of grievous bodily harm, in which the victim sustained serious eye injuries.

At about 9.30pm on Saturday, 6 August, the 30-year-old victim was assaulted by two people outside the ticket office, which is near the exit at Ascot racecourse.

He was taken to Frimley Park and Guildford Hospital for treatment.

The first offender is described as a boy of about 16, while the second man was “possibly in his 30s”, police said.

“This was a nasty attack, which has understandably left the victim traumatised and with serious injuries which may result in possible lasting visual impairment,” said investigating officer Det Con Amanda Winterbourne, of Force CID based at Reading police station.

“I would like to talk to anyone who may have any information which they think could help our investigation into this incident.

“Please get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

Article continues below...

The police have released CCTV pictures of people they would like to speak to — as possible witnesses rather than suspects.

Continues below…

Related articles:

Ascot’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is an event in which three top riders for each of four teams – Great Britain and Ireland, Europe, the rest of the world and the girls – battle it out over six handicap races from five furlongs to about two miles.

The day’s racing was followed by a concert which was due to finish at about 9pm.

Anyone with information about the assault who does not want to speak directly to the police can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111. No personal details will be taken, and you will not have to go to court.