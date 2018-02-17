Pippa Funnell launches glorious hacking routes

Top eventer Pippa Funnell has helped launch a series of new hacking trails.

The Surrey Hills Board established an equestrian working group in 2016 to promote riding in the area and to educate the public on how to share routes responsibly.

Full details, including maps and key information on the eight circular rides in the Surrey Hills, can be downloaded from the Surrey Hills website.

They include routes from 4.5km to 16.5km, with photos and detailed descriptions of each part of the ride.

“We are so lucky to live and work in the Surrey Hills area of outstanding natural beauty, a wonderful asset and so close to London,” said Pippa, who is based near Dorking.

“The hills are perfect for keeping our horses fit and the variety of terrain keeps them mentally alert which is important on the eventing circuit. I feel proud to live in such a beautiful part of the country.”

A horseman’s Sunday event has been organised on 22 April to celebrate riding in the area.

Riders of all abilities are invited to hack to St Martha’s Church between Guilford and Chilworth, where all equines will receive and a blessing by Rev Stephanie Sokolowski.

“The Surrey Hills offers a truly spectacular venue to ride,” said Cllr David Mir, vice chairman of the Surrey Hills Board.

“With extensive rights of way, open commons, sunken lanes, easy access, attractive market towns and villages and outstanding scenery, it is a must destination for any rider.

“We work proactively with the mountain bike community to ensure a safe environment both for cyclists and equestrians.”

For more information, visit: www.surreyhills.org/route/horse-riding/

