Top rider recovering in hospital after ‘freak accident’ at show

Showjumper Phillip Miller is recovering in hospital after a freak accident at the South of England Show yesterday (8 June).

The 2013 Hickstead Derby winner was walking towards the ring at Ardingly to compete in the international stairway class when the horse he was riding, Unbelievable Lady (Ash), spooked at something and spun.

The mare fell, becoming entangled in metal fencing.

Phillip was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment. It was later confirmed that he had sustained minor injuries in the fall.

“Just wanted to let everyone know that Phillip Miller is ok after his fall at South of England show this morning,” said his long-term friend and supporter Pennie Cornish last night.

“No bones broken or spinal damage but concussed and very sore, he will be staying in hospital for a day or two.

“Thank you for all your messages and calls, (he is one popular guy) it means a lot.

“Ash is also fine, getting away with just a couple of small superficial cuts. Feeling relieved and thankful.”

A statement released by the South of England Agricultural Society, which runs the show, read: “Phillip Miller, competing at the South of England Show, has been transferred to The Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, after unfortunately being injured when his horse fell. Further information will be announced in due course.”

