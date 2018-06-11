‘He can’t jump the Derby in his pants!’ Drive to replace injured rider’s breeches

A friend of Phillip Miller has set up a crowdfunding page to ensure the showjumper “does not have to jump the Hickstead Derby in his underpants”.

Heidi Luck is aiming to raise £500 for a new jacket and pair of breeches for Phillip, who is recovering in hospital after a freak accident at the South of England Show on 8 June.

The 2013 Hickstead Derby winner was walking to compete in the international stairway class when his ride, Shirley Light’s mare Unbelievable Lady, spooked at something and spun. She fell, becoming entangled in metal fencing, and Phillip hit his head.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment and it was confirmed he had not been seriously injured – but medical staff had to cut off his jacket and breeches.

So amateur showjumper Heidi Luck set up the JustGiving page to replace them.

“I’m so relieved he’s all right,” she told H&H.

“I know Phillip from shows; he always smiles and says hello and has a chat; he’s one of the good guys.

“I just thought it would be a goodwill gesture, to say we know he’s such a nice guy and this is such a horrible thing to happen, and we know how much new kit costs so I thought this would be really nice.”

Heidi added on her JustGiving page: “After all we don’t want Phillip jumping the Derby in his underpants this year!”

“But a couple of people have commented with their donations to say it might be a good idea, that maybe he should ride across the main ring in his pants!” she added.

“I can imagine the conversation and hope he sees the funny side.

“There have been some lovely comments from people. Everyone thinks he’s such a lovely man, and he’s such a grafter.

“I just hope he’s back and fit and riding – hopefully not naked – very soon.”

Continues below…

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

This week’s pony special, out on 7 June, features Britain’s naughtiest ponies and how you can find the dream smaller equine. We also look at the pros and cons of equine treadmills, talk to showing producer Aimee Devane and have reports from the H&H Festival of Eventing, Tattersalls Horse Trials, racing at Epsom and much, much more.