RDA horses complete epic Man v Horse challenge

A team from a city riding school has completed a tough challenge across the wild Welsh countryside.

London-based Park Lane Stables took three riders and five runners to participate in the Man V Horse challenge on 9 June.

All the horses are regularly used by the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), one of the riders is an RDA member and the runners all volunteer for the charity.

“It was absolutely fantastic to have riding school ponies who do RDA work and are used in a Pony Club centre taking part — they have to do a bit of everything,” Park Lane Stables proprietor Natalie O’Rourke told H&H.

“We wanted to have a go and were a bit apprehensive, but they did absolutely brilliantly.”

The challenge follows a 21-mile route over mountainous terrain.

Natalie explained they the team members have been working hard to get themselves and the horses — Eddie, Dougie and Ruby — fit ahead of the event.

“To prepare the horses, as it isn’t hilly around here in London, we had to box them up to find a hill and canter them up there a couple of days a week,” said Natalie.

Riders focused on getting themselves riding fit and the runners also came out to train on foot alongside the horses in the Surrey Hills and Richmond Park.

“It was a real team effort. The preparation has been really great fun as well and made us realise how amazing the horses are,” added Natalie.

“It was just amazing — such an adventure and it made us feel like anything is achievable.”

The horses all passed happily through the vet checks during and after the event, finishing sound and well.

“We might have got the bug now for it,” she laughed.

