Paralysed jockey presents stud manager with £40,000 at stable staff awards

Freddy Tylicki, the jockey who suffered paralysis in a horrific fall, made a guest appearance at the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards on Monday (20 February), presenting the employee of the year award and receiving a standing ovation (pictured, below).

Terry Doherty, the stud manager at the Lloyd-Webber’s Watership Down Stud in Berkshire, was the recipient of the prestigious award during the star-studded gala evening in Knightsbridge, London.

Hosted by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), the ceremony each year celebrates the achievements of both stud and stable staff from across the country and the vital role they play within the racing industry.

ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlain and champion jump jockey, Richard Johnson (pictured below with Freddy), were also on hand to present the prizes to each of the six categories — all of which had three finalists.

Terry has been a part of the team at Watership Down Stud for 24 years and has never missed a foaling, having arrived in 1994.

He was presented with a cheque for a staggering £40,000 — of which £20,000 will be shared among the staff at the stud.

Godolphin — the evening’s sponsor — put forward a generous £120,000 in prize-money.

“The finalists were of a quite exceptional standard and it was really inspiring for the judges to hear their stories,” said chairman of the judging panel, Brough Scott. “However, in the end, Terry emerged as a clear and very fine winner and I am sure he will be a great ambassador for the sport.”

As the employee of the year, Terry (pictured below with Freddy) — who earlier won the stud staff award — was praised for his professionalism, integrity and dedication that has helped shape the stud he works for.

The finalists, who were nominated by those in the industry, were interviewed by members of the judging panel at a formal judging day at the BHA’s London office the morning before the ceremony took place to decide the winners.

The winners and runners-up

Employee of the Year: Terry Doherty (Watership Down Stud)

Leadership Award: Rory O’Dowd (Brian Meehan)

Runners-up:

Michael Finn (Graeme McPherson)

Hayley Kelly (Mark Johnston)

Rider/Groom Award: Jamie Bunsell (Paul Henderson)

Runners up:

Jason Favell (William Haggas)

Chetan Singh (Andrew Balding)

Stud Staff Award: Terry Doherty (Watership Down Stud)

Runners-up:

Jo Brown (Overbury Stud)

James Fitz-John (Swanbridge Bloodstock)

Dedication to Racing Award: Colin Nutter (Sir Mark Prescott)

Runners-up:

Kim Jones (Malcolm Saunders)

Bryn Walker (Hugo Palmer)

David Nicholson Newcomer Award: Elisha Whittington (Tom Dascombe)

Runners-up:

Anthony Lynch (Wadacre Stud)

June Palmer Kimpton (Ben Haslam)

Rory Macdonald Community Award: Sarah Monkman (Racing Welfare)

Runners-up:

Gary Humphries (Godolphin)

Kevin Parsons (National Association of Stable Staff)