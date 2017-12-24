Racehorse’s best friend has Christmas wish come true

A fun video celebrating the unsung heroes behind the racing stars has been created in time for Christmas.

The clip honours the four-legged companions who help to keep racehorses cool, calm and focused on race days.

The story features a pony named Pablo and his inseparable bond with racehorse Rayvin Black, at trainer Oliver Sherwood’s yard.

The video follows Pablo as he watches Rayvin Black head out on exercise, before joins him in their shared stable to enjoy a bite to eat and finally is loaded into a horse box with him.

Pablo can be seen waiting patiently in the racecourse stables, listening to the commentary, he is reunited with his winning friend.

“Keeping Rayvin calm on race days was Pablo’s responsibility,” explains the voiceover. “But Pablo was always in the background.

“Pablo went about his business being Rayvin’s best friend, despite his wish for recognition, knowing that Rayvin’s successes wouldn’t be possible without his little buddy — who had never known the warm throw of a winner’s blanket.”

The video ends with Pablo receiving his own winner’s rug in recognition of the vital role he plays in Rayvin’s career, and the pair are welcomed home together.

The festive film was created by Equine Productions for the Great British Racing advent calendar and has had more than 628,000 views and 1,800 shares.

The production company is behind the Many Clouds: The People’s Horse film and the light-hearted Mole Valley advert featuring Emma Massingale and her animals, both of which won prizes at a New York film festival last month.

The company also worked with Emma and Horseware to create a heart-warming video of Connemara ponies in a snow globe.

