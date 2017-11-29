Top names to flock to Olympia Horse Show 2017

Former Olympic champions Scott Brash and Ben Maher will be among those flying the home flag at Olympia Horse Show next month, it has been announced.

The pair will be joined by legends John and Michael Whitaker, Britain’s first lady of showjumping Laura Renwick and speed merchant Guy Williams at the London International Horse Show (14-18 December), along with US-based Brit Amanda Derbyshire on her Olympia debut.

This year’s show will also welcome some of Europe’s top riders, including reigning Olympia grand prix champion Daniel Deusser and his fellow German showjumpers Christian Ahlmann and Marcus Ehning.

Olympic team champions France will be represented by world number three Kevin Staut, as well as former world number one Simon Delestre, while Belgian hopes rest with current Aachen grand prix champion Gregory Wathelet and twin brothers Olivier and Nicola Philippaerts.

The 2017 European silver medallist and Longines Global Champions Tour champion Harrie Smolders represents the Dutch, along with world number five Maikel van de Vleuten, while world number four Lorenzo de Luca and speedy Emanuele Gaudiano will fly the Italian flag.

Sweden’s individual Olympic silver medallist Peder Fredricson and 2012 Olympic champion, Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat, will also be among those at the CSI5* competition, all hoping to secure Longines FEI World Cup points as they aim to qualify for next April’s final.

Article continues below…

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “We’ve got a stellar line-up of competitors at Olympia this year, making for an exciting week of action.

“It’s great to be able to provide the fans with an opportunity to see the world’s best compete on British soil and with so much going on throughout the week, 2017 is set to be a fantastic event.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.