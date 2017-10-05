‘My number one mate’: pony rescued from filthy conditions bonds with young rider

A pony rescued from “terrible conditions” has found a new home as the “ultimate child’s pony”.

Pint-sized Norman was found as a two-year-old with more than 100 other ponies, all living knee-deep in mud and faeces.

Some of the ponies had been left to breed indiscriminately and most were unhandled and very nervous of people.

The 11.2hh came into the care of World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm rescue and rehoming centre in 2012 for rehabilitation.

The gelding featured in the charity’s “loneliest ponies” campaign in 2015 after spending more than a year looking for a home.

He was then rehomed as a youngster as a companion and later returned to the farm to be backed.

Norman proved to be a talented child’s pony and was rehomed by the Dawson family in February this year.

