‘My number one mate’: pony rescued from filthy conditions bonds with young rider

A pony rescued from “terrible conditions” has found a new home as the “ultimate child’s pony”.
Pint-sized Norman was found as a two-year-old with more than 100 other ponies, all living knee-deep in mud and faeces.
Some of the ponies had been left to breed indiscriminately and most were unhandled and very nervous of people.
The 11.2hh came into the care of World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm rescue and rehoming centre in 2012 for rehabilitation.
The gelding featured in the charity’s “loneliest ponies” campaign in 2015 after spending more than a year looking for a home.
He was then rehomed as a youngster as a companion and later returned to the farm to be backed.
Norman proved to be a talented child’s pony and was rehomed by the Dawson family in February this year.
He is ridden by five-year-old Isabella, who described him as her “number one mate”.
The pair have gelled and Isabella recently wrote a poem about Norman, which she sent to World Horse Welfare, as a thank you.
In the poem, Isabella explains she is “so proud” of her pony and adds that while she has “taken a few tumbles”, Norman looks after her.
World Horse Welfare rehoming coordinator Amy Mills said Isabella and Norman clearly have a “great bond and a very bright future ahead of them”.
“Given Norman’s difficult start in life, it’s amazing that he is now in such a loving home where he can reach his full potential but also give so much back to his young jockey, Isabella,” she said.
“One of the best parts of my job is hearing from our rehomers and the various activities our rehomed horses and ponies get up to together.”
