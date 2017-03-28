Nip Tuck fan wins once in a lifetime prize

A dedicated fan of Nip Tuck (Barney) was delighted to make the winning bid of £1,550 on a limited edition print of the dressage star.

Modupe Awomolo, who is based in Queen’s Park, London, will also be meeting the talented horse at Carl Hester’s yard as part of the charity auction that ended on 23 March.

All funds from the sale will go to a charity of Carl’s choice, which rescues and rehomes dogs in Cyprus.

“I’m so excited that I won the auction,” Modupe told H&H.

“I was on holiday at the time when I saw the post [about the picture] on Carl’s Facebook page.

“I didn’t even read the whole post, just saw the print and that it was for charity and clicked on it. It’s such a beautiful piece — Kate [Spratt] is such a talented artist.

“I placed my bid three hours before the end of the auction and just kept my fingers crossed that it was enough!

“It was only then that I realised that the winning bidder had the chance to meet Carl and Nip Tuck.”

Carl and Nip Tuck were on the silver medal-winning team at the Rio Olympics.

This week, the pair represent Britain at the dressage World Cup finals (29 March-2 April) in Omaha, USA.

Modupe added that she is a huge fan of Nip Tuck, Carl and his other horses.

