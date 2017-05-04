Nick Skelton to make polo debut

Nick Skelton is to make his polo-playing debut next month, in an event also due to host internet star Wocket Woy, and possibly the Producer.

The Olympic champion will take part in American player Nic Roldan’s sunset polo event at Cowdray, West Sussex, on 20 June.

The event is in aid of equine charity Brooke, for which Nic is the US ambassador, and local children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House. It follows two sunset polo events in the US last year, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Brooke.

“I’m really proud and excited to be able to announce our first global Sunset Polo event,” Nic said.

“It’s thanks to my team and our enthusiastic event partners, combined with the local community, that this dream has turned into a reality, which I hope will become an event that will continue for many years. I’m excited to have members of different areas of the equestrian community coming together to support two causes very close to my heart. Hope to see you all there.”

As well as watching Nick play, spectators will be able to see Monty Roberts open the event with a “horse and horse sense” demonstration, which will be followed by a dressage to music display by “one of the country’s leading riders”.

Top professionals are due to join up-and-coming players for the polo match, while the celebrity chukka is due to feature other top equestrian names.