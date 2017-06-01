Top rider joins H&H team

Horse & Hound is delighted to announce its newest columnist – showjumping legend Nick Skelton.

The recently-retired Olympic champion has joined the H&H team of top equestrians who share their views in the magazine – and his first article appears in today’s issue (1 June).

Nick will be contributing regular showjumping columns, alongside Graham Fletcher, William Funnell, Peter Charles and Brian Walker, not to mention the big-name contributors from other disciplines.

H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald said she is delighted Nick is joining the team.

“Nick is well known for speaking his mind, so we’re looking forward to hearing his opinions on all the topical issues in the showjumping world,” she added.

“His first comment this week gets straight to the point on how we should be running the sport, with an exclusive dip behind the scenes from his recent appearance at Royal Windsor.

“We hope you enjoy reading it.”

Nick’s first column looks at sponsorship and the key figures running equestrianism – as well as what The Queen thought of his Olympic gold medal-winning partner Big Star.

Also on offer for showjumping fans in this week’s edition is full coverage of Nottinghamshire and Herfordshire country shows (13-14 and 27-28 May) and the Wales & West second round show (19-22 May), as well as international highlights.