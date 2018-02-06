New boss for British equestrianism

Nick Fellows has been appointed as the new chief executive of the British Equestrian Federation (BEF).

He will take over from interim chief executive Nicki Kavanagh and interim chief operating officer David Ingle on 26 March.

Clare Salmon, the last permanent chief executive, resigned in July 2017, following a year in the role.

Nick is currently the chief executive of the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association (CPSA) and has previously worked with British Shooting and the British Olympic Association.

He is a former head of the Olympic Medical Institute and interim director for Bucks and Milton Keynes County Sports Partnership.

He has also worked as a manager for Newsquest Media Group and as a director of National Sports Medicine Institute.

Nick is currently a director of British Shooting and sits on the board of the English Target Shooting Federation.

Nick said he is “hugely honoured” to take on the position and “can’t wait to get started”.

“The BEF, along with its member bodies, has a great track record of winning medals at major events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and [Britain] is rightly regarded as one of the leading equestrian nations,” he said.

“My experience of working with the World Class programme team at the Olympic Medical Institute has given me some insight into the sport and the various facets it embraces.

“I am looking forward to meeting and understanding the objectives of the wide range of member bodies and the key people throughout the BEF, both staff and athletes, who together deliver the successful outcomes.

“My experience at British Shooting, a similar organisation in many respects, will help me to appreciate the role of the BEF in relation to member bodies.

“[For example] how we may work to best effect to add value, whilst my current role at the CPSA is within a body that’s very similar to many of the BEF’s members.”

Ed Warner, BEF interim chair, said he is delighted to confirm Nick as the new chief executive.

“His leadership and management experience in both public and private sectors, and work with multi-disciplinary teams across performance and grassroots sport, will further strengthen our organisation as it builds for the future,” he added.

“I would like to thank Nicki and David for supporting the BEF so professionally and enthusiastically since August 2017.”

