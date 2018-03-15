Search for a Star series introduces new Mountain and Moorland final

Amateur mountain and moorland riders (M&M) can now take part in the popular SEIB Search for a Star (SFAS) series, in a new class that has been introduced this year for native breeds.

While qualifying rounds will take place at the five usual SFAS shows held during the season, three ponies from each class will go through to the final, instead of the usual two. The final will be held at Your Horse Live on 9 November.

Nicolina MacKenzie, marketing manager at SEIB Insurance Brokers explained the M&M final is something the series has wanted to launch for a while, but that they were waiting for the right opportunity to come up.

She said: “While natives are always encouraged to try out in the SFAS working hunter classes, it is great that we can now provide amateur M&M owners with their very own class.

“We were seeking a venue with a competitive audience and great main ring atmosphere, and we thought Your Horse Live would be a good fit.”

Fifteen ponies will compete in the final, which is to be judged by M&M panel affiliates. Similarly to the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse classes, selected judges will also be drafted in to judge the first round of qualifiers.

The new final will follow the same format adhered to at HOYS.

“The new class might present the SEIB SFAS series with other opportunities moving forward,” added Nicolina. “It is an exciting time for amateur riders.”

You can find a full list of rules at search4astar.org.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday