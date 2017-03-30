Watch police force’s adorable new foal test out his legs

A US police force has welcomed the first foal of its “exciting” breeding programme.

New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) mounted section started the programme to help secure the horse-power it will need in the future.

Tebo Stardust, a Percheron/throughbred colt, was born on 17 March weighing around 120lb and is “doing fine”.

The name “Tebo” was chosen by a competition winner, who named him after her grandfather — a former serving police officer.

Dave Waguespack, the mounted patrol unit’s lead instructor, told H&H the colt is being well handled and is getting used to the noises and goings-on around his paddock.

He added that temperament is the “number one” priority for their police horses.

The force formerly bought its horses from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Article continues below...

These equines were bred and trained to work in similar situations to those that police horses face.

However, when the prison revealed it was ending its breeding programme last year, NOPD decided to secure the bloodlines itself.

The force bought two in-foal mares — Endy and Allie — with money from a generous donation to start its own scheme.

“It is very exciting,” added Mr Waguespack. “The department is committed and hopefully we can make it a successful long-term programme.”

Article continues below…

You may also be interested in: