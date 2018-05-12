New ‘exclusive’ spring championship show for High Flyers

The team behind Equifest are to launch an “exclusive” spring championships at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, where a string of new national titles will be on offer.

The inaugural High Flyers show will take place at the Peterborough arena on 16-18 March 2019 and will be aimed at professional riders and showing producers.

The event organisers say there will be a range of “exclusive classes” and “prestige championship titles” that will compare with those on offer at Horse of the Year Show, Liverpool International and the London International Horse Show at Olympia.

Accompanying the showing and showjumping classes, which will go on into the evening, there will also be trade stands and hospitality.

“We have wanted to launch this event for the past few years and now there is an opportunity and suitable dates, I can’t wait to get going,” said event director Betsy Branyan.

“My aims are to offer producers the chance to bring out their young horses and compete in an environment which will offer great experience to both horse and rider.

“Being a permenant showground rather than an indoor venue, our facilities are a lot more suitable for equestrian activities, as well as having areas designed for competitors and exhibitors to stay on site.”

She added that all of the stables would be situated under cover in the pavilion and cattle building, making the spring show as “hopefully mud-free” as possible. The trade stands would also be sited indoors to ensure weather-resistance.

More information, including the show’s schedule, will be available in June.

