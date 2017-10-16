Monty Roberts offers free training for problem horses

Would you like legendary horse whisperer Monty Roberts to work with your horse, at no cost?

‘Tricky’ horses are invited to take part in a demo with Monty and fellow intelligent horsemanship practitioner Kelly Marks.

The demos will be part of Monty’s horsemanship tour, which has already begun and is yet to take place at Hartpury College, Merrist Wood College, Lluest Equestrian Centre, Richmond Equestrian Centre and Alnwick Ford Equestrian.

“Monty is back in the UK for another of his highly acclaimed horsemanship demo tours, and we are looking for the neighbourhood’s trickiest horses for Monty to work with at each demo,” said a spokesman for the tour.

“Issues could be clipping, loading, spooky behaviour, difficulty standing at the mounting block, bucking or anything else that is causing a problem. Or readers may have a young horse who is ready for his first saddle and rider for Monty’s team to start. And of course all the horses are worked with free of charge, so a pretty unbeatable opportunity we feel!”

The audience will have the chance to watch Monty and Kelly work with a variety of horses at each venue.

“Their combined experience and knowledge are unrivalled, and together they will demonstrate how their methods allow a more effective approach, producing happy and willing equine partnerships,” said the spokesman.

“Each demo will be unique, with a variety of issues being showcased, but whatever horses are presented, the audience will be shown the key principles and tools that they can then use at home, empowering them to become their own equine problem solvers.”

To apply for this opportunity visit www.intelligenthorsemanship.co.uk or call 01488 71300.

