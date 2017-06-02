Miniature Shetland with broken leg dumped on roadside

A miniature Shetland pony has been found dumped with a broken leg, an ulcerated eye and lice infestation.

The 9hh mare’s condition was so severe that she had to be put down.

She was found at the side of a road in Northumberland by a passer-by.

The member of the public secured the pony to a gate and gave her food and water, before calling the police, who contacted the RSPCA.

An officer came to the scene, on Gowk Lane, Belsay, on Tuesday morning (30 May).

“This poor pony was in a terrible state,” said RSPCA inspector Helen Bestwick. “She

had a broken left hind leg and as if that wasn’t bad enough also had an ulcer on her right eye, was infested with lice and in poor body condition.

“Vet opinion is that the leg was broken for at least a couple of days as it was very swollen, and that the ulcer on her eye was probably caused by her lying down a lot. She also had a temperature and infection.

“Sadly, it was their view that she should be put to sleep on welfare grounds.”

The mare had no microchip and her owner has not been traced.

Continued below…