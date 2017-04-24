Voice of equestrian sport to retire from BBC TV commentary

The voice of equestrian sport is to retire from BBC television commentary.

Long-standing commentator and former top event rider Mike Tucker will stand down from the role after this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials next month (3-7 May).

He plans to continue with some public address duties outside the BBC.

“I’ve had such a great time and with Nick [Skelton at Rio 2016] it was a great high to finish on,” he told H&H.

“When I started commentating I always wanted to call an Olympic gold for Britain.

“London was so special, not just one but three gold medals — that was a lifelong ambition.”

Badminton dreams

At Pony Club, Mike was taught by eventing legend Frank Weldon, who was “a great inspiration”.

“With Badminton there is a lot of history — my grandfather farmed there and my mother was born there,” he said.

“Since I was at Pony Club, it was my aim to ride there.”

Later he trained with Bertie Hill, who encouraged him to help out at big events like Burghley Horse Trials as a groom.

“It was a great learning curve,” said Mike. “I went to the Mexico Games in 1968 with Richard Meade.

“It was a fantastic experience and I still remember getting goose pimples when I was holding Cornishman when the national anthem was played. It was so special.”

Mike’s Badminton dream became a reality and in 1983 he was placed second at the four-star event riding General Bugle, a horse he bred at his farm.

“It was particularly special because that was one of the last Badmintons that The Queen visited and she was accompanied down the line-up by the 10th Duke of Beaufort,” Mike said.

“I hunted with him and he took a great interest — he told The Queen all about the horse. That will always be a riding career highlight.”

