Michael Jung withdraws top horse from Rolex Kentucky

Michael Jung has withdrawn one of his top horses from Rolex Kentucky CCI4*.

FischerTakinou (pictured), with whom he won individual and team gold at the 2015 European Championships, will not travel to the US due to injury.

“Unfortunately, FischerTakinou will not be able to travel to Kentucky,” the German rider said yesterday (11 April).

“On Saturday, he ran smoothly and easily in Kreuth and I was looking forward to a start in Kentucky.

“Yesterday in a routine check, a small injury was found on Taki. So that this does not get any worse, we will not fly him to the Classic.

“I hope he will be back to health soon.”

Kreuth CIC2* (6 April) was FischerTakinou’s final preparation run ahead of Kentucky. After scoring a 33.6 dressage, Michael opted not to run him across country.

The 10-year-old gelding, by Jaguar Mail, has never had a cross-country jumping penalty at international level. His record includes victories at Aachen CIC3* Nations Cup, Strzegom CCI3* and second place at Pau CCI4*.

