Michael Eilberg’s grand prix mare returns home after serious accident

Michael Eilberg’s grand prix-winning dressage mare Half Moon Dynasty has returned home to continue her recovery after a serious accident.

“Mollie” sustained multiple injuries after spooking and bolting on a hack and has been receiving treatment at Three Counties Equine Hospital.

Michael shared the news that the mare was home on social media last week (24 June) with photos and a video clip of her tucking into some grass and hay.

“We are very happy to have her back in her own stable and doing as well as she is,” he told H&H.

“Things look quite good considering where we were three weeks ago.”

He added that he did not want to tempt fate, but her wounds are “healing well”.

“They are going to take a while to heal but they are looking good, as wounds go,” he said.

“Her immune system is dealing really well with everything and keeping infection at bay.”

He added it will take time for the wounds to heal but he and his team are all “very hopeful”.

The 13-year-old mare, by Dimaggio, was out hacking on 31 May when she was frightened by a calf, spun round and became caught in a fence.

