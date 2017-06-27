Michael Eilberg’s grand prix mare returns home after serious accident

Michael Eilberg’s grand prix-winning dressage mare Half Moon Dynasty has returned home to continue her recovery after a serious accident.
“Mollie” sustained multiple injuries after spooking and bolting on a hack and has been receiving treatment at Three Counties Equine Hospital.
Michael shared the news that the mare was home on social media last week (24 June) with photos and a video clip of her tucking into some grass and hay.
“We are very happy to have her back in her own stable and doing as well as she is,” he told H&H.
“Things look quite good considering where we were three weeks ago.”
He added that he did not want to tempt fate, but her wounds are “healing well”.
“They are going to take a while to heal but they are looking good, as wounds go,” he said.
“Her immune system is dealing really well with everything and keeping infection at bay.”
He added it will take time for the wounds to heal but he and his team are all “very hopeful”.
The 13-year-old mare, by Dimaggio, was out hacking on 31 May when she was frightened by a calf, spun round and became caught in a fence.
Greg Sims, who was riding her at the time, fell but fortunately escaped serious injury. However Mollie panicked, ran through several fences and came down after trying to jump a hedge with a 10ft drop on to a road.
She was rescued and taken to the vet clinic, where she has been recovering.
“She has been very unlucky and very lucky all at the same time,” added Michael.
“Everybody did an amazing job there that day and they have taken good care of her at Three Counties.”
He explained that the deeper cuts have missed all of her joints and is moving around comfortably in the stable and when she is led out to enjoy her grass.
Michael took the inter II national title with Mollie in 2015 and the pair have also enjoyed success on the international circuit.
The combination’s most recent outing was at Somerford Park Premier League, where they came third in the grand prix with a score of 71.2% and second in the special on 71.31%.
