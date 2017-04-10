‘I have big shoes to fill’: young rider takes on Olympic horse

Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s Olympic horse Fibonacci, known as “Nacho” at home, has been sold to 20-year-old Lillie Keenan of the United States

Meredith, who took team bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with the 12-year-old by For Feeling, said Lillie has a “wonderful future” ahead of her with the talented gelding.

“I am happy to congratulate Lillie on the purchase of Fibonacci,” said the German rider.

“It is not always easy when a partnership comes to an end, but in this case I am thrilled to watch a new partnership begin.

“Nacho has been an extraordinary horse for me over the past three years and I am truly appreciative of the successes we enjoyed together.”

On top of their Rio success, Meredith and Nacho claimed team silver at the 2015 European Games and enjoyed numerous grand prix wins.

“Now it is time for him to help a very talented young rider clear the obstacles in her path and achieve her dreams,” added Meredith.

“And with the great support and management of your coach Cian O’Connor, I am excited to see the places you will go.”

Lilly is “thrilled” to have Nacho on her team.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to be a part of Nacho’s career as I take over the reins from Meredith,” she said.

