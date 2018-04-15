‘This was meant to be’ — The Queen’s Barbers Shop to bow out at Windsor

The Queen’s prolific home-bred former racehorse Barbers Shop is due to be retired from the show ring during a special ceremony to be held at Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday 13 May.

Barber, who has been partnered with Essex-based producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable for the past five seasons, was due to bow out from showing at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October, but after falling unsound the day before his SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse final was pulled out of the class.

Now aged 16, the superstar who was supreme at Windsor last term will return in front of Her Majesty for one final ring appearance.

“This is meant to be,” said Katie, “After HOYS we decided to retire him at Olympia but due to my fall we couldn’t do that either. I think it was a sign he was supposed to return to his home turf one last time.”

While it will be a last show ring appearance for the talented bay, Katie said he will stay at her yard and continue to be worked and ridden as normal, and will also contend some dressage classes.

“It will be an emotional day for everyone, but he will certainly won’t just be put out to grass. He’s got a lot more to give,” added Katie.

“He will be staying with us for the foreseeable future. Her Majesty said that because he is such a happy horse it would be a shame to move him from the place he knows as home.”

When asked if she had any of her Her Majesty’s horses waiting in the wings who could be touted as the next Barber, Katie said: “It would be nice to think there is another one of him out there, but it would be so hard for something to top him — we will just have to wait and see.”

