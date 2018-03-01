‘A massive character’: tributes paid to prolific Welsh stallion

The hugely successful Welsh section C stallion D’Abernon Replica has passed away, aged 23.

‘Reppie’ as he was known at home had been owned by Kim Curtis and John Williams of the Penbee stud since 2003, when they bought him from his breeders, the Hussey family of Surrey.

By Hengwys Tywysog, Reppie began his illustrious career by taking the overall yearling championship at Glanusk, which was followed by a win in the three-year-old colt class at the infamous Royal Welsh two years later.

He was then sent to Welsh pony producer Nicole Musson, who backed him and competed him through the ridden ranks.

“He was a massive character around the shows”, said Nicole. “He was the easiest, kindest stallion to have at home.

“He wouldn’t keep a headcollar or bridle on even when plaited in — he had a knack or knowing just how to flick his ear and the whole thing would fall off!”

After two seasons with Nicole, he spent some time in Wales as a breeding stallion before he was sold to Kim and John, who continued to show him in-hand.

He won a host of Welsh Pony and Society medals, and in 2005, returned to Nicole where their partnership resumed for another three years. In this time he qualified for Horse of the Year show twice, was reserve ridden champion at the Royal Welsh, won the Ponies (UK) Keston Royal Occasion in-hand championship and also the Glyn Greenwood in-hand final three times. He also secured several society medals under saddle.

His ridden career came to end in the stable at HOYS in 2008 when he got cast and injured himself, meaning he was never able to return to the ridden ring. He did make a few appearances in-hand with his owners and won several championships as a veteran.

Continues below…

Nicole added: “He was regularly seen at shows being ridden bareback, or with his haynets, buckets and rugs draped over him so that we didn’t have to make too many trips to the lorry when we stabled away.”

As well as his own successes, Reppies reputation as a sire has ensured his progeny have gone onto maintain his legacy in the show ring.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday