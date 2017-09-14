Mare involved in ‘shocking’ neglect case receives animal hero award

A mare has won an award for her remarkable recovery from severe neglect.

Emerald, a resident at equine welfare charity Bransby Horses, was recognised at the Animal Hero Awards 2017.

She won the “back from the brink” category at the London awards ceremony, which was hosted by Amanda Holden.

When Emerald was rescued from an address near Newark in January last year by the RSPCA and Bransby Horses, it was touch and go as to whether she would survive.

She was emaciated and suffering from exhaustion.

The team at Bransby Horses cared for Emerald round the clock, lifting her by hand with a harness every few hours, until she had the strength to stand alone.

“Lying down for long periods was dangerous for Emerald as she was in such poor health,” said a Bransby spokesman. “It could have led to pressure sores, stomach ulcers and problems associated with infrequent passing of droppings and urine.”

Emerald is now in good health and following veterinary approval, has started the backing process with the charity’s rehoming team. It is hoped she will find a new foster home in 2018.

“This rescue was one of the most shocking cases of neglect our team had ever seen and it took months to nurse Emerald back to full health,” said Ryan Rouse, Bransby Horses’ head of external welfare.

“We are delighted the RSPCA subsequently got the case to court and that Emerald’s owned was sentenced; we take great pride in continually supporting the dedicated inspectors with welfare cases.”

Continued below…