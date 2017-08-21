Man admits to drink-driving while in charge of horse

A man has admitted to being drunk while in charge of a horse and cart.

Robin Milner, of Sherburn in Elmet, North Yorkshire, was arrested on 30 July.

The 49-year-old was driving his horse near the Swan Hotel in Low Street, South Milford, at around 8pm.

At York Magistrates’ Court on 18 August, Milner admitted to the charge of being drunk while in charge of a horse and cart, contrary to section 12 of the licensing act of 1871.

Milner was ordered to pay a total of £105 — £85 of prosecution costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

He was given a conditional discharge for six months, meaning that he was released and would not be sentenced for the offence unless a further offence is committed in that time period.

Magistrates told him they appreciated his guilty plea and the fact he had co-operated with police when arrested.

Continued below…