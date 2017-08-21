Man admits to drink-driving while in charge of horse

A man has admitted to being drunk while in charge of a horse and cart.
Robin Milner, of Sherburn in Elmet, North Yorkshire, was arrested on 30 July.
The 49-year-old was driving his horse near the Swan Hotel in Low Street, South Milford, at around 8pm.
At York Magistrates’ Court on 18 August, Milner admitted to the charge of being drunk while in charge of a horse and cart, contrary to section 12 of the licensing act of 1871.
Milner was ordered to pay a total of £105 — £85 of prosecution costs and a £20 victim surcharge.
He was given a conditional discharge for six months, meaning that he was released and would not be sentenced for the offence unless a further offence is committed in that time period.
Magistrates told him they appreciated his guilty plea and the fact he had co-operated with police when arrested.
Continued below…
Britain wins gold and bronze at European Eventing Championships
The British team held on to their overnight…
Life’s a beach: live the coastal dream with these horsey homes
Breathe in the sea air with our pick…
6 ways to get the perfect portrait painted of your horse
Having your favourite steed immortalised in a painting…
The Licensing Act 1872 states that “every person found drunk while in charge on any highway or other public place of any carriage, horse, cattle, or steam engine, or who is drunk when in possession of any loaded firearms, shall be liable to a penalty” or “in the discretion of the court to imprisonment for any term not exceeding one month”.
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday. This week’s edition features our special report from the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland, where the British riders secured team gold and individual bronze. Plus there’s coverage from Bicton Arena and Somerford, as well as showjumping, showing and dressage reports.