Major three-day show cancelled after strangles scare

Showjumping events including a major three-day show have been cancelled at Hartpury due to a strangles scare.

A horse stabled at the Gloucester venue had been exposed to the highly contagious infection.

The animal in question is undergoing further tests and, although it had not shown any signs of strangles, forthcoming events at Hartpury have been cancelled as a precaution.

The events include the centre’s Showjumping Spectacular. (8-10 December)

News of the potential strangles case was shared on Hartpury’s Facebook page on Friday (1 December).

“We have taken expert veterinary advice, and as a precautionary measure we have decided to cancel our forthcoming showjumping events,” said a Hartpury spokesman.

“Regrettably, this includes the Showjumping Spectacular, for which we will refund existing entrants and hospitality tickets.”

The Showjumping Spectacular was due to feature two rings of showjumping, as well as shopping and entertainment.

The annual event’s main class, the big tour grand prix, attracted stars such as Louise Whitaker, Matthew Sampson and Laura Renwick last year.

Continued below…

Unaffiliated showjumping, due to take place on 2 December at Hartpury, was also cancelled.

Strangles advice

Horses, ponies and donkeys of all types and ages can be affected by strangles, but young horses typically develop more severe signs.

Yards that have an outbreak are recommended to share the news openly with the local equestrian community, rather than trying to keep it under wraps, in order to prevent wider infection.

A yard with an outbreak of strangles should limit contact with external horses as much as possible. Isolation should last for up to a month after the last case occurs.