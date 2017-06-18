British four-star first-timer Libby Seed’s ride What A Catch II was a sad casualty of the final trot-up at Luhmühlen this morning (18 June), in the CCI4* presented by DHL.

The ground jury of Martin Plewa (Germany), Eric Lieby (France) and Nick Burton (Britain) sent What A Catch II to the holding box and then eliminated him when he was re-presented.

Libby, 20, and the 17-year-old chestnut gelding, owned by her parents Jonathon and Lesley, were in 34th place overnight after going clear across country with 14.4 time-faults.

Six competitors did not present at the horse inspection, a surprisingly high attrition rate after a cross-country competition run on excellent ground.

Those who did not come forward were: New Zealand’s Caroline Powell (Sinatra Frank Baby, 23rd), the Netherlands’ Andrew Heffernan (Millthyme Corolla, 37th), New Zealand’s Tim Rusbridge (Oneforthenotebook, 33rd), the USA’s Katherine Coleman (Longwood, 27th), Germany’s Beeke Jankowski (Tiberius 20, 22nd) and Nicolai Aldinger (Tactic 4, 35th).

The CCI4* showjumping starts at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm British time) and 35 pairs will take part in the final phase.

The British competitors still in the competition are: Nicola Wilson (Bulana), Sarah Bullimore (Lilly Corinne), Oliver Townend (Black Tie), Ros Canter (Zenshera), Harry Meade (Away Cruising), Pippa Funnell (Billy The Biz), Flora Harris (Bayano), Alex Bragg (Redpath Ransom), Kate Honey (Fernhill Now Or Never), Harry Dzenis (Xam), Polly Jackson-Griffin (Papillon), Kirsty Short (Cossan Lad) and Nicholas Lucey (Proud Courage).

Germany’s Bettina Hoy currently leads both the CCI4* and the Meßmer Trophy CIC3*, riding Designer 10 and Seigneur Medicott. The CIC3* competition comes to its conclusion with showjumping this morning.

In the CC4*, one fence covers the top four competitors (Bettina Hoy, Julia Krawjewski, Nicola Wilson and Sarah Bullimore) so any mistake is likely to be costly as riders battle it out for the final placings.

Check back for a final update from Luhmühlen later, plus full report in H&H next week, out Thursday, 22 June.