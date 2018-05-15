Love Island star joins donkey’s birthday celebrations

Love Island star Jonny Mitchell embraced his passion for ponies on a recent visit to Redwings Horse Sanctuary.
The reality television personality visited the charity’s Ada Cole visitor centre in Nazeing, Essex, on Sunday (13 May).
Rescue donkey Del Boy was celebrating his 16th birthday during Jonny’s visit, which came the same day Love Island won the best reality show category at the 2018 television BAFTAs.
As part of Redwings’ sponsorship scheme, the charity throws each of its adoption star donkeys, horses and ponies a special party to celebrate its birthday.
Visitors and supporters are invited to meet the adoption star, join in the celebrations and learn more about Redwings’ work rescuing and caring for equines in need.
Joined by girlfriend Danielle Zarb-Cousin, Jonny also donned a riding hat and boots to help the team groom residents before enjoying a tour of the centre to meet some of the almost 90 other rescued horses and donkeys.
Continued below…
“Jonny approached Redwings looking to lend a helping hand to a charity based in his home county, and we were delighted him and Danielle became members of our team for the day,” said Redwings’ head of fundraising, Alison Lanchester.
“Jonny and Danielle are both animal-lovers, and were great at getting stuck in! Del Boy’s party also attracted record crowds this year, so the extra hands were a fantastic help too.”
Supporters can sponsor Del Boy or any of Redwings’ 23 adoption star horses, ponies and donkeys for £15 a year.
This allows them to visit the equine free at one of Redwings’ five visitor centres, and are also invited to celebrate their birthday at a special party each year.
