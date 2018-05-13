Long day at the yard? Put your feet up in horsey slippers

If you’re looking to treat your feet after a long day in the saddle, these horsey slippers may be just what you’re after.

The unique shoes from Marienwool come complete with flowing forelocks and studded headcollars.

Created by Ene Tornberg and Elena Malinovskaja of Estonia, the slippers are handmade from high-quality sheep’s wool and feature leather soles.

“We are always trying to come up with something new and creative,” they told H&H.

“We always dreamt of having our own horses, but sadly that never came to reality so we decided to make our own and make them wearable — this is how the horse slippers were born.”

Ene explained that they work to produce “the highest quality” woollen products.

“In our work we have always used high-quality natural sheep’s wool, water, and natural soaps,” she said.

“Every pair of slippers is handmade and unique, so sure to make heads turn.”

Ene and Elena are based in Tallinn and sell the slippers through their online Etsy shop.

A pair costs between €76-92 depending on size and model, plus shipping.

Visit www.etsy.com/shop/MarienWool

