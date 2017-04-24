‘My temporary suffering does not compare to theirs’: London Marathon runners raise thousands

Runners swapped riding boots for trainers to take on the London Marathon and raise thousands of pounds for equestrian causes.
H&H news writer Rachael Turner was among the 40,000 people pounding the capital’s streets on Sunday (23 April) for charity.
She was running for World Horse Welfare — H&H’s 2017 charity of the year — finishing in a time of 4 hours 52 minutes and raising £1,793.
Rachael said it was an “incredible experience” and thanked everyone who donated.
“The second half of the marathon was really tough and I had to dig deep to keep going,” she said.
“The crowds were incredible — I don’t think I could have made it without them. Nothing beats that incredible atmosphere. Running past Buckingham Palace at the end was something I will never forget.
“Thinking of all the horses that would be helped though the money people had donated helped me through the last miles — my temporary suffering does not compare to theirs.
“I’m so glad I could do something to support them and World Horse Welfare’s work.”
Rosie Arbuthnot, Ann Bowe, James Hemingfield and Vikki Scott also ran for World Horse Welfare.
“We would like to express a huge thank you to all those who ran the 2017 London Marathon to raise money for World Horse Welfare,” said Frances Plume, on behalf of the charity.
“Tackling a marathon is no small task and it’s an amazing achievement which all our runners should be very proud of.”
Racing Welfare’s nine runners raised more than £34,000 for the charity, which provides help and support to anyone working — or who has worked — in the horseracing and breeding industry.
Godolphin employee Alex Cairns crossed the line in a speedy 3 hours 6 minutes.
Also running for Racing Welfare was Racing Foundation chief executive and marathon first-timer Rob Hezel, Godolphin managing director Hugh Anderson, Fergal O’Brien’s head lad Kevin Brown, Jane Petrucci, Megan Hurst and groundsmen Darrin Lenharth and Sam Butler-Spelzini.
Ben Blowes completed the team of nine — running the 26.3-mile route with a tumble dryer attached to his back.
“This year’s Racing Welfare Marathon team have been truly awe-inspiring, not least for their physical efforts, but for their outstanding fundraising skills as well,” said chief executive Dawn Goodfellow.
“To date they have raised over £34,000 and the total is still rising. It is amazing to have such a fantastic team running for the charity and we cannot thank them enough.”
Taking part for the Animal Health Trust (AHT) were six brave runners.
These were Daniel Mead, Harry Fielder, Charlotte Meelam, Becki Hayes, Anysia Huggins and Kate Flory.
Anysia, who shattered her femur in a riding accident seven years ago, and had to learn to walk again. She finished in 5 hours 21 minutes.
“We are so proud of Anysia and all of our runners,” said Andrew Simmonds, head of individual giving at the AHT.
“We are so grateful for their huge commitment to training and fundraising, especially in our 75th anniversary year. Together they have raised almost £10,500, which will benefit so many animals as we are able to continue our vital research into improving treatments and discovering cures. A massive thank you and well done to them — we hope they have their feet up today.”
Brooke had 17 London Marathon runners, who raised a total of £36,000 for the charity.
“We can’t thank them enough for all their amazing support and hard work,” said a spokesman.
