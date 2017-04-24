‘My temporary suffering does not compare to theirs’: London Marathon runners raise thousands

Runners swapped riding boots for trainers to take on the London Marathon and raise thousands of pounds for equestrian causes.

H&H news writer Rachael Turner was among the 40,000 people pounding the capital’s streets on Sunday (23 April) for charity.

She was running for World Horse Welfare — H&H’s 2017 charity of the year — finishing in a time of 4 hours 52 minutes and raising £1,793.

Rachael said it was an “incredible experience” and thanked everyone who donated.

“The second half of the marathon was really tough and I had to dig deep to keep going,” she said.

“The crowds were incredible — I don’t think I could have made it without them. Nothing beats that incredible atmosphere. Running past Buckingham Palace at the end was something I will never forget.

“Thinking of all the horses that would be helped though the money people had donated helped me through the last miles — my temporary suffering does not compare to theirs.

“I’m so glad I could do something to support them and World Horse Welfare’s work.”

Rosie Arbuthnot, Ann Bowe, James Hemingfield and Vikki Scott also ran for World Horse Welfare.

“We would like to express a huge thank you to all those who ran the 2017 London Marathon to raise money for World Horse Welfare,” said Frances Plume, on behalf of the charity.

“Tackling a marathon is no small task and it’s an amazing achievement which all our runners should be very proud of.”

