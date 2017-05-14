Historic horse show returns to London’s Hyde Park

A historic show held in Hyde Park is set to be revived after a three-year break.

The London Riding Horse Show was cancelled in 2014 due to health and safety concerns over changes to vehicle access to Rotten Row.

Formerly known as the London Riding Horse Parade, the event first ran in 1938 to raise the smartness and safety of riders in the park.

More recently, it has developed into a show, with classes for juniors and adults as well as veteran, side-saddle and riding school pony sections.

The Royal Parks have given the Civil Service Riding Club (CSRC) permission to hold the show on 1 October this year.

Usage rights of Knightsbridge Barracks’ all-weather arena has also been granted and organisers are now seeking help with logistics ahead of the event.

The revival of the show will come ahead of the 80th anniversary of the first parade.

“We’re so excited to be planning the London Riding Horse Show to celebrate our 80th anniversary and honour a cherished member Harry Fleming,” said CSRC chairman Nancy Lyndhurst.

“We’re hoping that those with historic ties to previous events will get in touch to get involved in what is a unique and important part of the history of riding in London.

“The Royal Parks have already kindly given us the go-ahead to run and we’re busy planning, but we’ll need more help from our horsey friends to make the show a success.”

