‘Our lives are on hold’: appeal for help after Shetland stolen from stable

The owner of a 25-year-old Shetland who was stolen from her stable says life has been “turned inside out” by the theft.

Julie Sinclair is appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of her mare Whisper, who was taken on 24 or 25 February, to get in touch.

Mrs Sinclair her daughter Yasmin arrived at the private yard in Cudham, Kent, at 7.30am on 25 February.

“The chain was off the gate and there were bits of padlock around but nothing else had been taken, just Whisper,” Mrs Sinclair told H&H.

“My trailer was there, there were rugs about, but they just took her, and closed the stable door behind her.”

Shocked, the Sinclairs searched for the pony, who was bought for Yasmin to ride 16 years ago, in their fields and nearby woodland but the fact the stable door was bolted meant police classed it as theft.

“She meant everything to us,” Mrs Sinclair said.

“We’ve been puzzling over why anyone would take her. She’s 25, she’s arthritic, she’s had cancer so you couldn’t breed from her – why her?

“Whisper meant everything to us. She’s retired now but she’s part of the family; all my horses are. My daughter’s been really strong but I’ve never known anything like it; it’s turned my life inside out.”

Whisper is a blue roan, dark in her winter coat, and freeze-marked BC83 on her left shoulder. She was wearing a pink Weatherbeeta fleece when she was taken.

Asked what she would say to the thieves, Mrs Sinclair said: “Just take her somewhere safe.

“I don’t want to know, won’t ask any questions, I’m not interested in anything. Our lives are on hold; we just want our pony back home, with her family, where she belongs.”

A spokesman for the Met Police confirmed investigations are ongoing but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.