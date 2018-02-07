‘I’m an Aussie at heart’: Lissa Green switches nationality

Eventer Lissa Green has revealed that she will compete under the Australian flag in future.

Lissa’s British mother is six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green and her Australian father David represented his country at three Olympics, winning team gold in 1992.

“With my father David Green being an Aussie and my mother Lucinda Green being British there has always been an option of which country’s flag I would compete under,” said Lissa.

“I have often found myself waving an Australian flag with one hand and a British one with the other.

“I was born in Britain so it felt natural to be a part of the British system, something I have always admired and been extremely grateful for.

“However when I went back to Australia as an adult, I fell in love with the country and it has captivated me ever since.

“I guess I am just an Aussie at heart, so for me, it feels right to compete under the Australian flag, something of which I am immensely proud.

“As an Australian event rider based in the UK, I am extremely grateful that I will continue to train and compete within the very best eventing scene in the world.”

Lissa, 29, competed at her first Badminton in 2017 aboard the Ali G Syndicate’s Malin Head Clover. The pair completed the cross-country with 20 penalties, but unfortunately had to withdraw before the showjumping.

She is entered for this year’s Badminton with the 14-year-old gelding Hollyfield, with whom she finished fourth at Cappoquin CCI3* and fifth at Belton CIC2* last year.

Australia’s eventing high performance manager Chris Webb said he is “delighted” to welcome Lissa to “the family of Australian riders”.

“With a rich heritage in top level eventing we are excited to have Lissa representing us and look forward to watching her compete and progress under the Australian flag,” he said.

