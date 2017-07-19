Daughter of two-time winner enters her first Burghley

Lissa Green, daughter of eventing legend Lucinda Green, has entered her first Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

The 28-year-old made her four-star debut at Badminton in the spring, jumping round the cross-country course with one stop. However, she had to withdraw from the holding box at the trot-up the next morning when Malin Head Clover was unlevel.

Lissa will pilot Malin Head Clover, a 15-year-old by Amiro M owned by The Ali G Syndicate, again at Burghley.

Lissa’s mother Lucinda won Burghley twice, in 1977 on George — when the event also hosted the European Championships — and in 1981 on Beagle Bay.

Unlike Badminton, which reveals all its entries after the closing date has passed and the ballot has been done, Burghley’s entries are available to view as riders enter. So far, nine riders have entered.

For Britain, Sophie Brown is expected to make her four-star debut on Wil and Emma Forsyth will also step up to the level for the first time on Soltair Justice.

Imogen Murray will be heading to her second Burghley, riding Ivar Gooden, with whom she finished 21st at Badminton with a double jumping clear. Imogen finished 35th at the event in 2014 on Wiseguy IV.

H&H blogger Simon Grieve will aim for a fifth Burghley completion after four successful rounds on Cornacrew — he is in the mix with Drumbilla Metro, who will be at her first four-star.

Two Irish pairs are also on the list. Cathal Daniels has entered Rioghan Rua, the diminutive mare who impressed across country at Badminton after a very tense performance in the dressage. Clare Abbott also makes her debut at the autumn British four-star with her experienced partner Euro Prince — they were 14th at Badminton this year and members of the Irish team at the Rio Olympics last year.

US rider Mackenna Shea brings forward Landioso, who she hoped to compete at Houghton and Bramham this year after travelling to Britain on a Karen Stives Eventing Endowment Fund Grant, which provides international experience to developing riders. But a bout of shipping fever meant she had to put her British competition debut on hold. The pair recently finished 25th in the CIC2* at Barbury.

Lastly, Australia’s double Burghley winner Andrew Hoy has entered The Blue Frontier, although the horse has not run since Andrew fell off him at Badminton in the spring.

The ballot date for Burghley is noon on Friday, 28 July, so a rush of entries is expected over the next two weeks.