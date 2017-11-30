Keysoe offers consolation to chilly competitors after hookup failure

An equestrian centres is offering free hookups to competitors who were left without power at a recent event.

Keysoe experienced issues at its CSI show (24-26 November).

A number of competitors were left without power to their lorries at the Bedfordshire venue.

Keysoe has apologised to those affected and offered free hookup at its 2018 internationals. It has two CSI events provisionally scheduled for next year according to FEI calendar.

“On the day of the trot up we had 60 hookups booked, so thought with 90 we would cope well; unfortunately we needed 110 and could not balance the overload on the system (nor could we get a generator and the distribution cabling at that point),” said a statement from Keysoe.

“We had just not planned for such eventuality after two years with the show running without hookup issue. We now know the number we need, and the additional redundancy we need above that number for problems

“Apologies to all those who had a couple of cold nights, and we are offering free hookup for our 2018 internationals to all those who booked, but had nights without power – it is not good enough, and not the way we want to run shows.”

Competitors have applauded Keysoe’s response to the issue.

A Facebook post by Keysoe explaining their resolution has received dozens of messages of support.

“Yes it certainly was cold but I know that a lot of the team were working tirelessly to help everyone. So thank you for that it was much appreciated,” said one rider.

“Even though we were cold and I did most of the moaning about the electric problem I thoroughly enjoyed the show, everyone was trying their best to be happy,” said another. “Thanks to all the staff for all their hard work and going the extra mile to try and keep us all happy.”

Anyone who experienced problems at the show looking to claim their free hookup should email info@keysoe.com

