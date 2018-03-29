William Fox-Pitt and Oliver Townend among Kentucky entries

William Fox-Pitt and Oliver Townend are entered to represent Britain at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event (26-29 April).

William is entered with Carol Gee and Catherine Witt’s Fernhill Pimms, who also holds an entry for Badminton the week after Kentucky. A horse would not be expected to compete at two such big events in close succession, so will be withdrawn from one nearer the time.

Oliver has MHS King Joules (owned by Tom Joule) and Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS and Cooley Master Class on the list. As all three also hold entries for Badminton, alongside Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class, Oliver is keeping his options open and is likely to have two rides at each event.

William has won Kentucky three times previously — in 2014 (Bay My Hero), 2012 (Parklane Hawk) and 2010 (Cool Mountain). Oliver is seeking his first victory at the US four-star.

Germany’s Michael Jung is bidding to score a fourth consecutive Kentucky win on the same horse, the bay mare FischerRocana FST, which would be an extraordinary feat.

Other riders crossing the Atlantic for Kentucky include Ireland’s Sam Watson (Horseware Ardagh Highlight), Australia’s Chris Burton with the 2016 Burghley winner Nobilis 18 and Poland’s Pawel Spisak with Banderas.

Fifty-six horses are entered for Kentucky in total.

The strong home side contenders include Phillip Dutton (Z and I’m Sew Ready), Marilyn Little (RF Scandalous), Kim Severson (Cooley Cross Border), Lynn Symansky (Donner) and Lauren Kieffer, who has three horses entered including her double Kentucky runner-up Veronica.

Meanwhile the field for Badminton continues to shape up, with three horses withdrawn so far — Lissy Mac Wayer (ridden by Brazil’s Marcio Carvalho Jorge), Pol Des Vents (ridden by France’s Pascale Boutet) and Quito De Baliere (ridden by France’s Helene Vattier).

The three horses who have consequently been accepted from the wait-list are Killossery Jupiter Rising (ridden by Ireland’s Ciaran Glynn), Silvia (ridden by Australia’s Warren Lamperd) and Waltham Fiddlers Find (ridden by Britain’s Tom Jackson). Eleven horses remain on the wait-list.

