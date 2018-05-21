‘Keep little people like me safe’: young rider’s road safety video goes viral

A young rider wants to help drivers understand the importance of passing horses and ponies with care.

Seven-year-old Chloe Phillips was riding her pony Harry on a lane when a bus overtook “really fast”.

Chloe was being led by her mother, Abigail Taylor-Ashmole, and both were wearing high-vis clothing.

Harry spooked and Chloe was shaken. When she got back to her yard she decided she wanted to make a video to try to protect other riders.

The Welsh rider, who is based in the Gower Peninsula, spoke about her experience.

“A bus drove past us really fast and Harry got spooked, I got a bit scared and Harry didn’t like it,” said Chloe in the video.

“I want to spread the message to say that no one should drive past horses over 15mph so little people like me, and my mum, can stay safe.

“We don’t want to ride on the roads but sometimes we have to.”

Chloe has owned Harry since Christmas and the pair enjoy attending Pony Club rallies and hacking together.

Abigail said the 13-year-old Dartmoor gelding “can be a monkey” but is usually bombproof on the roads.

Chloe’s video has been viewed by more than 10,000 people with many praising the young equestrian for spreading the road safety message.

